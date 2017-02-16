Scientists backing up climate data over fears it could be erased under Donald Trump - Donald Trump's America - ABC News (Australian Broadcasting Corporation)

If you have the chance, go into the PBS website and watch the video or read the transcripts they did on this story. We have witnessed websites of various agencies being "scrubbed" but the EPA is the most alarming. Even the words "climate change" have been removed.

We all knew Tillerson of Exxon Mobil and Pruitt as the nominee for the EPA.

This is what authoritarian dictators do. They attack academics among others. So scientists along with technical volunteers are backing up all the information as quickly as possible. Not just because it could be wiped, but because it has already been made difficult to access.

You don't have to be a nerd to care about what this means. Join scientists on Earth Day for their march in Washington!