PPP Poll 40% of voters want Trump Impeached

I don’t see this number improving for Trump. I hope and pray the majority of the American people simply will not stand for the rise of an Autocratic State. John Dean had a good tweet that

The way the Trump presidency is beginning it is safe to say it will end in calamity. It is almost a certainty. Even Republicans know this!

I am getting extremely concerned exactly what that calamity looks like. Iran just sent a Fuck You statement to Trump...so do we double down now and go to war??? Steve Bannon says a military war with China is basically inevitable...Great!. I don’t know maybe it’s just me but all of these things seem horrifying and unbelievable. And I hate being dependent on congressional Republicans to step up and do the right thing. Will they allow us to stumble into an unnecessary war...wars? Because Trump left to his own devices WILL take us there. He ran as a Paleoconservative but what happens when you put someone with a malignant narcissism in charge of the most powerful military the world has ever known???

Read more of the actual poll:

http://www.publicpolicypolling.com/main/donald-trump/