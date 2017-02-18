Trump Kicks Off His 2020 Reelection Campaign on Saturday - The Atlantic

Trump Kicks Off His 2020 Reelection Campaign on Saturday

The president is taking the permanent campaign to new levels with a political rally in Florida—the latest sign that he’s already planning for a second term.

DAVID A. GRAHAM FEB 15, 2017

...We’ll do the math for you: That means Trump is hosting his first rally of the 2020 campaign just 29 days into his presidency.

...Trump’s choice to hold a campaign rally less than a month into his presidency breaks new ground. Where his predecessors practiced electoral politics between cycles, none was willing to do so as baldly, as quickly, as Trump.

Trump by contrast is planning a straightforward campaign-style rally on Saturday. It’s at an airport, in a swing state, and it’s being advertised through his campaign website. His press secretary even called it a campaign event. Making the event a campaign event rather than a speech might afford Trump greater flexibility in who he allows to attend and who he excludes. It means that the Trump campaign will likely pick up some of the travel tab, rather than taxpayers. But it might also grant Trump more leeway to make straightforwardly political arguments and attacks that it might be unseemly for a president to make at an official event—though Trump has shown such little regard for those unwritten rules that it’s hard to imagine he could be significantly more strident.