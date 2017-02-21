Trump called fake news media an enemy of the American people. Here's what else has made the public enemies list - LA Times

FEB. 17, 2017, 4:58 P.M.

Trump called ‘fake news’ media an enemy of the American people. Here's what else has made the public enemies list

Trump has had a long-standing issue with the press. While campaigning, he created a blacklist of seven news organizations that were banned from receiving media credentials. And during his first solo news conference Thursday, he called the media "fake" roughly 20 times.

But this marks the first time as president that he publicly referred to the media as an "enemy."

in 1972, President Nixon told Henry Kissinger on tape that "the press is the enemy, the establishment is the enemy, the professors are the enemy." Nixon’s enemies list included several journalists and news organizations, among others.