The Latest: Trump tried to call prosecutor before firing

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Mar. 12, 2017

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the firing of Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara. (all times local):

11:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump reached out through a secretary to Manhattan's top prosecutor two days before he was fired by the Justice Department...

Conyers says in a release that Saturday's firing of Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara (buh-RAH'-ruh) is a particular problem.

He says Bharara could be reviewing a range of potential improper activity involving Trump Tower and the campaign of President Donald Trump.

...Conyers says he wants the Justice Department to reveal to the judiciary committee all probes touching on the Trump administration, transition, campaign and organization.