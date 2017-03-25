President Trump is clinging to his wiretapping claim “like a drunk to an empty gin bottle,” the Wall Street Journal said in a scathing editorial published Tuesday night. And that claim, floating in the president’s “seemingly endless stream of exaggerations, evidence-free accusations, implausible denials and other falsehoods,” is severely damaging his credibility, both at home and abroad.
A President's Credibility - WSJ
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:17 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment