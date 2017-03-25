Newsvine

NotMyPresident

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 15 Comments: 2958 Since: Feb 2016

A President's Credibility - WSJ

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by NotMyPresident View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONWall Street Journal
Seeded on Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:17 PM
    Discuss:
    Article Photo

    President Trump is clinging to his wiretapping claim “like a drunk to an empty gin bottle,” the Wall Street Journal said in a scathing editorial published Tuesday night. And that claim, floating in the president’s “seemingly endless stream of exaggerations, evidence-free accusations, implausible denials and other falsehoods,” is severely damaging his credibility, both at home and abroad.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    In these nations:

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor