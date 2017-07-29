Peggy Noonan: 'Weak and sniveling' Trump is not as strong as his wife | TheHill

Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan says President Trump’s primary problem as a leader is not that he is “inexperienced, crude, an outsider” but that he is “weak and sniveling” and “undermines himself almost daily by ignoring” traditional norms of American masculinity.

“He throws himself, sobbing, on the body politic,” Noonan wrote in her column Thursday.

“He’s a drama queen. It was once said, sarcastically, of George H.W. Bush that he reminded everyone of her first husband. Trump must remind people of their first wife. Actually his wife, Melania, is tougher than he is with her stoicism and grace, her self-discipline and desire to show the world respect by presenting herself with dignity.